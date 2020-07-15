Quantcast

Howard County releases first round of RISE grants to 203 businesses

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2020

Montgomery County Executive Calvin Ball Wednesday announced the 203 recipients of the first round of HoCo RISE Business Relief Grants. Howard County allocated $5.7 million in CARES Act funding toward the grant program to provide financial assistance to businesses in targeted sectors that have been most impacted by COVID-19 and plan to re-open. Ball also announced new grant opportunities for childcare ...

