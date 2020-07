Hogan: State catches $501M unemployment fraud scheme

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that the state has uncovered a scheme to defraud the state of more than a half a billion dollars in unemployment benefits. About 47,500 fraudulent claims using identity theft were filed in Maryland, Hogan said.

The¬†state Department of Labor’s systems were not breached by the fraudsters, and filers’ personal information has not been compromised, Hogan said.

This item will be updated.