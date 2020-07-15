Hogan: State catches $501M unemployment fraud scheme

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that the state has uncovered a scheme to defraud the state of more than a half a billion dollars in unemployment benefits. About 47,500 fraudulent claims using identity theft were filed in Maryland, Hogan said.
The state Department of Labor’s systems were not breached by the fraudsters, and filers’ personal information has not been compromised, Hogan said.
This item will be updated.
