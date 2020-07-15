Quantcast

Western High School Foundation announces new social justice scholarship

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2020

Western High School Foundation, established to preserve and strengthen the shining legacy and excellence of the nation’s oldest all-girls public high school, Wednesday announced the launch of the Lois and Irving Blum Social Justice Activism Scholarship program at Western High School and its first Western recipient, 2020 graduate Isis Carter. The scholarship program is made possible ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo