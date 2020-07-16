Andréa M. Wilson | Amatus Health

Andréa M. Wilson was named chief legal officer with Amatus Health.

Wilson is a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Law and brings Amatus Health more than two decades of legal and business experience.

She started her career in government contracts management in the defense industry. She has previously worked for UnitedHealth Group and Johns Hopkins University International Health programs.

As part of the Amatus Health Team, Wilson will work with the leadership team to refine its corporate risk profile to ensure the company remains economically successful and continues to meet legal, regulatory, and compliance standards. She will help Amatus continue building the solid foundation necessary to support its critical mission.

Wilson lives in Harford County with her husband of 15 years and son, a semi-blackbelt in Tae Kwon Do. The family are huge Baltimore Ravens fans and can be seen wearing roller skates in their free time.

