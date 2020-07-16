Quantcast

BlueVoyant secures $68M in third-round of funding

By: Daily Record Staff July 16, 2020

BlueVoyant, a global expert-driven cybersecurity services company with offices College Park, announced Thursday it raised $68 million after the closing of a third round of funding. The round was led by Temasek, a global investment company headquartered in Singapore, and included participation from new and other existing investors. This brings total funding to $275 million to date. This latest investment will ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo