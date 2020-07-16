Brian L. Moffet | Miles & Stockbridge

Miles & Stockbridge announced Brian L. Moffet, a principal and co-leader of the firm’s Commercial & Business Litigation Practice Group, has been elected chair of the board of directors of LifeBridge Health, one of the largest, most comprehensive providers of health services in Maryland.

Moffet succeeded Barry F. Levin in the role this month.

A dedicated leader, Moffet has served on the board of directors of LifeBridge Health since 2011. He served as vice chair of the LifeBridge Health board from 2017 to 2020 and chaired the Audit and Compliance Committee from 2008 to 2011 and then again from 2014-2017. He also served on the board of directors of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Inc. from 2005 until this year, serving as chair of the board from 2011-2014, vice chair in 2010 and treasurer in 2009.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.