Bruce Plaxen | Plaxen & Adler

Bruce Plaxen, founding partner of Plaxen & Adler, P.A., was elected parliamentarian of the American Association for Justice (AAJ). He was sworn in July 15.

Over the past 20 years, Plaxen has served in various leadership positions for AAJ, helping to strengthen its membership and promote its ideals in Maryland and throughout the country. Mr. Plaxen is the first lawyer from Maryland to hold an officer position in AAJ.

As parliamentarian, Plaxen will help lead AAJ into the future. He brings decades of experience in political advocacy and fundraising as the PAC Chair for the Maryland Association for Justice (MAJ), and has served on the Executive Committee for AAJ. Plaxen will work to ensure that AAJ is open and accessible to everyone.

Plaxen is rated AV-Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell and was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award, given by the Nelson A. Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy, for his pro bono efforts on behalf of injured families after the 9/11 terror attacks. This pro bono project, known as Trial Lawyers Care, was spearheaded by AAJ and is the largest pro bono in history.

He has been named to Super Lawyers for 14 consecutive years, is a four-time winner of the Wiedemann Wysocki Award (2003, 2010, 2016 and 2020), and is the only two-time winner of the President’s Award, presented by MAJ for exemplary leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment. He was named Maryland Trial Lawyer of the Year by MAJ in 2008 and honored with AAJ’s Distinguished Service Award in 2017. He was the 2019 recipient of AAJ’s Above & Beyond award.

