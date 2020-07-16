Erika Shook | Clapp 360 Communications

Erika Shook was named digital marketing associate at Clapp 360 Communications.

Her responsibilities will include developing and managing social media campaigns as well as paid search strategies for the agency and clients.

Shook started at Clapp 360 as a marketing intern, where she supported account directors with projects ranging from media research and PR writing to graphic design and social media campaigns. She continued at the agency for a three-month fellowship program where she specialized in social media strategy and advertising.

Shook earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Towson University with a concentration in advertising and public relations. She also recently completed her Google Ads certification.

