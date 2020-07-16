Joe Rice | Heritage Financial Consultants

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff July 16, 2020

rice-joe-heritage-financialHeritage Financial Consultants LLC welcomes Joseph “Joe” Rice as its newest financial planner.

A proud Baltimore area local and graduate of the University of Delaware and Loyola University Maryland, Rice will consult clients through a wide variety of strategies, including financial planning, retirement and income planning, risk management and investment management. He specializes in planning for law firms, medical practitioners, high net worth individuals, and families leasing gas rights.

