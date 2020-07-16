Maryland unemployment claims continue downward trend

First-time unemployment claims in Maryland dropped to their lowest mark in 10 weeks.

The Maryland Department of Labor report released Thursday morning shows 37,383 people filed for benefits for the week ending July 11 — roughly 378 more than the claims filed on May 2, which was the smallest number since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Maryland.

Overall, 1,003,120 Marylanders have filed for benefits at some point during the last 17 weeks. Not all of those who filed claims continue to receive benefits. In May, Maryland added back nearly 30,000 jobs — less than one-tenth of the more than 318,000 claims that were filed that month.

The state is expected to update both the unemployment rate and how many jobs were added to the Maryland economy for June in a report Friday.

Nationally, more than 1.3 million workers filed claims, a decrease of about 10,000 over the previous week. It is the 16th straight week that filings for benefits in the U.S. has exceeded 1 million claims.

The U.S. Department of Labor report added that Maryland reported the third largest increase in unemployment claims nationally, 10,568, for the week ending July 4.

