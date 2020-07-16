Quantcast

Md. horse racing groups agree to Lasix-free pilot program

By: Daily Record Staff July 16, 2020

The Maryland Jockey Club, The Stronach Group and the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association reached an agreement Thursday for a Lasix-free pilot program through 2023. The agreement will facilitate Lasix-free races for 2-year-old horses, Lasix-free graded stakes, a minimum number of racing days per week during any Maryland Jockey Club meet and a substantial increase in committed ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo