Spencer Lee | EBA Engineering

Spencer Lee, PE, has joined EBA Engineering Inc. as the firm’s structural and transportation engineering department manager.

Lee has more than 30 years of structural engineering experience including leading teams on large-scale, design-build projects.

He served as the bridge design lead/responsible engineer for the $5.6 billion Maryland Purple Line project, a 16-mile light rail line that will extend from Bethesda in Montgomery County to New Carrollton in Prince George’s County.

Lee was also a project manager/lead structural engineer for Contracts C and D/E of the $2.4 billion Intercounty Connector project, Maryland’s first all-electronic toll road that connects I-270 at I-370 in eastern Montgomery County to Route 1 in northwestern Prince George’s County.

Lee earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Beijing Architectural University and a master’s degree in structural engineering from Carleton University.

