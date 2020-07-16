Quantcast

Washington NFL team hires law firm to review culture

By: Associated Press Stephen Whyno July 16, 2020

Owner Dan Snyder has hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the Washington NFL team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct.

