Quantcast

Women appeal Ocean City’s topless ban

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 16, 2020

Ocean City’s prohibition on women going topless violates the Constitution’s guarantee of equal treatment under the law because men are permitted to go bare-chested in the Eastern Shore beach town, a group of women told a federal appeals court this week. The gender-specific ban is based on an outdated perception of the “public’s moral sensibilities” and ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo