2 Md. nonprofits share in $30K CLA Foundation donation

By: Daily Record Staff July 17, 2020

CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, a national professional services firm, announced Friday its CLA Foundation awarded $30,000 to two Maryland nonprofit groups. Owings Mills-based Junior Achievement of Central Maryland and Living Classrooms Foundation in Baltimore will each receive $15,000 as part of the CLA Foundation’s summer grant cycle, which will deliver $537,350 to 40 organizations nationwide. The grant recipient organizations ...

