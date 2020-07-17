Quantcast

Federal Reserve expands lending program to nonprofit groups

By: Associated Press By Christopher Rugaber July 17, 2020

  WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve has opened one of its lending programs to nonprofit groups, including hospitals, educational institutions, and social service organizations. The Fed said Friday that its Main Street Lending Program, which is targeted to mid-sized businesses, will now extend credit to nonprofits with at least 10 employees and endowments of less than $3 ...

