June home construction jumps 17.3% when states reopened

By: Associated Press By Matt Ott July 17, 2020

  SILVER SPRING — Construction of U.S. homes jumped 17.3% in June as some states reopened, but the pace still lags last year after this spring's massive slowdown in building activity due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Commerce Department reported Friday that new homes were started at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,186,000 in June after ...

