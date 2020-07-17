Quantcast

Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won’t retire

By: Associated Press July 17, 2020

WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer, but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court. The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who spent time in the hospital this week for a possible infection, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver and ...

