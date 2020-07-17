Maryland claws back jobs; unemployment rate down to 8%

Maryland added 68,300 jobs in June as the unemployment rate dipped to 8%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The report released Thursday represents a clawing back of jobs equal to roughly one-third of the total number of unemployment claims filed for the same month. The gain is the second in two months.

Nationally, the unemployment rate fell 2.2 points to 11.1%.

Maryland reported its first cases of the virus on March 5. Soon after, Gov. Larry Hogan issued a series of executive orders that closed down all “non essential businesses.”

Following those closures, the state lost a total of 370,300 jobs in the month of March and April combined, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

When adding in modest job increases reported in January and February, Maryland has lost 272,100 jobs through June.

On Thursday, the state reported 37,383 people filed for benefits for the week ending July 11. It was the second-lowest number of first-time claims during the first 17 weeks of the pandemic in Maryland. Only the week of May 2 saw lower claims filed for the week.

In all, more than 1 million people in Maryland have filed for unemployment benefits at some point in the last 17 weeks. That number includes more than 199,000 who filed in June.

