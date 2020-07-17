Ricky Smith Sr. | BWI

Ricky Smith Sr., executive director of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, was elected to a two-year term as chairman of the Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC) during the organization’s virtual annual meeting June 24.

Smith served as an at-large member of the AMAC Board of Directors over the past year and has been an active member of the national organization for many years.

Formed in 1984, AMAC is the only national nonprofit trade association dedicated to advance the full participation of minorities and women in employment and contracting opportunities throughout the aviation and aerospace industries.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.