Transgender man sues UMMS, alleges constitutional violations

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 17, 2020

The University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center canceled a transgender man’s prescribed hysterectomy because the surgery would have violated the hospital’s religious prohibition on direct sterilizations of patients, according to a lawsuit the man filed Thursday alleging the facility violated the Constitution’s mandate of religious neutrality by governmental entities. In papers filed in U.S. District Court, ...

