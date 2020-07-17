Quantcast

US consumer sentiment posts surprise drop after surge in virus

By: Bloomberg By Scott Lanman July 17, 2020

U.S. consumer sentiment turned decidedly more pessimistic in July, defying forecasts for further improvement after the resurgent coronavirus nearly wiped out emerging confidence around reopenings. The University of Michigan's preliminary sentiment index decreased 4.9 points to 73.2, according to data Friday, reversing most of the prior month's 5.8-point gain. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey ...

