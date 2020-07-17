Quantcast

Yet Analytics awarded contract to bring learning experience technology to Air Force

By: Daily Record Staff July 17, 2020

Technology startup Yet Analytics was awarded a Phase II contract through a U.S. Department of Defense solicitation for Small Business Innovation Research to implement its learning experience platform for Airmen at Joint Base Andrews in partnership with the SparkX Cell Innovation and Idea Center. Terms of the contract were not disclosed. The software technology will improve the ...

