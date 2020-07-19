Imran Jaferey | Applied Biomimetic

Applied Biomimetic named Imran Jaferey as its new CEO.

Jaferey joins Applied Biomimetic to drive the growth of the business through the development, expansion and commercialization of the product portfolio based on unique polymer and protein technologies that are in the company’s DNA.

He comes to AB from Nanostone Water, where he was the chief commercial officer as the company successfully launched an advanced ceramic membrane into the water treatment market.

Jaferey started his career working in engineering and project management roles at Lurgi PSI, an EPC firm focused on the specialty chemicals and biotechnology industries. He spent 16 years at Koch Membrane Systems in business development roles with the last four years as senior vice president of the company’s water and wastewater business unit. He is well known in industry circles, having participated and spoken at conferences and events worldwide.

With 30 years of experience, Jaferey has held positions in both technical and commercial roles in organizations focused on the application and development of novel technologies for industrial processes.

