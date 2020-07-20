Quantcast

ALIEU THOMAS CRAYTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2020

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Firearms offenses Alieu Thomas Crayton, appellant, was charged in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County with multiple firearms offenses. Following a jury trial, he was convicted of possession of a regulated firearm while under age 21 and possession of a regulated firearm while disqualified. The court sentenced appellant to ...

