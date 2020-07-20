Quantcast

Anne Arundel man’s lawsuit says officer forcibly knelt on his neck

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 20, 2020

An Anne Arundel County man is asking a Circuit Court judge to order the county ban the use of chokeholds and neck restraints after he says he was the victim of an unwarranted traffic stop in which he was pinned to the ground by an officer who knelt on his neck. The lawsuit comes during a ...

