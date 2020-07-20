As transmission rate rises, Anne Arundel considers restrictions

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman warned that the rate of transmission of COVID-19 is increasing in his county and could lead to a return to restrictions.

Pittman, speaking during an emergency town hall meeting Monday evening, said the rates of transmission, once below 1 case per infected person, are now moving at a rate that could overwhelm hospitals.

“It’s not a pretty picture,” Pittman said, adding that the increases could result in additional restrictions and the possibility that schools in his county would not open for in-person learning.

Pittman said he expects to convene a COVID-19 business advisory group Tuesday to discuss possible options.

“My hope is that by Thursday we’ll know what steps we’re taking and implement them fast,” said Pittman adding that “waiting is not a wise move.”

Currently, the county is the only one that requires the use of masks while outside in situations where social distancing is not possible. That is in addition to state requirements to use masks inside businesses.

Anne Arundel County, as with the state, is seeing an uptick in raw numbers of cases and hospitalizations even though positivity rates remain below 5%.

“The trend is clearly moving upwards,” said Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman.

In March, the rate of transmission in Anne Arundel County was about 1.8. That number had decreased in the weeks following executive orders issued by Gov. Larry Hogan that closed the vast majority of businesses across the state. Kalyanaraman said the rate, once below 1 transmission per infection, is now approaching 1.2.

“That’s concerning to us because it means that the virus is spreading faster and faster,” said Kalyanaraman.

The rate of transmission is not a statistic that is tracked on the state’s coronavirus dashboard nor is it cited as frequently as data dealing with cases, deaths or the positivity rate.

Two weeks ago, Justin Lessler of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health told lawmakers that the state was seeing a resurgence of the transmission rate that approached 1.25 per diagnosed infection.

Falling below 1 transmission per case for an extended period makes it more difficult for the virus to sustain itself, Lessler said.

It has been more than month since Hogan announced easing of restrictions including allowing limited indoor dining in restaurants, the reopening of bars and casinos and other entertainment venues.

The county began seeing an uptick in cases, which was expected, according to Kalyanaraman. Those increases have continued and contact tracing in the county is showing increased community spread.

Kalyanaraman said contact tracing over the last few weeks is revealing a troubling trend in which a person who tests positive is now showing 10-20 contacts per case “and in some cases more than 20.”

“What is now manageable will soon become unmanageable,” said Kalyanaraman.

Pittman and Kalyanaraman said they both hope to avoid reissuing orders restricting business activity.

Kalyanaraman said it is likely that the county will increase enforcement on businesses particularly bars and restaurants who are flaunting regulations governing their reopening and that fines could be imposed.