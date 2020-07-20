Quantcast

CHRISTOPHER COATES, ET AL., v. FORD MOTOR COMPANY

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2020

Torts -- Asbestos exposure -- Weight of evidence Christopher Coates filed a lawsuit against Ford Motor Company, the appellee, alleging negligence and strict liability failure to warn about the presence of asbestos in products supplied to Coates employer. In November 2016, a jury found Ford liable for negligent failure to warn Coates. The jury, however, found ...

