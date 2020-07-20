Quantcast

DEMETRIES L. STURGIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Hearkening of verdict Demetries L. Sturgis, appellant, filed a motion to correct an illegal sentence in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City in which he asserted that his sentences to life imprisonment for first-degree murder and a consecutive term of 25 years for first-degree assault are illegal because the jury ...

