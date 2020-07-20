Quantcast

GEORGE LANE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to modify sentence -- Timeliness Following trial in the Circuit Court for Caroline County, a jury found George Shawn Lane, appellant, guilty of a total of fifty-one charges arising from sexual activities he performed on an unconscious child victim which he video recorded and photographed. On January 23, 2002, the court sentenced ...

