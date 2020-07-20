Quantcast

KEITH C. STUBBS, JR. v. MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2020

Torts -- Negligence -- Duty of care A university student was stabbed after he intervened in a fight to protect his friend from assailants who, he knew, were armed with knives. The student sued the university, complaining that it negligently failed to prevent the fight from occurring. The Circuit Court for Baltimore City granted the university’s ...

