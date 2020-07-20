Quantcast

Stirring in the oil patch, Chevron buys Noble for $5 billion

By: Associated Press July 20, 2020

Chevron will take over Noble Energy for $5 billion in the first big deal announced since the coronavirus pandemic shook the energy sector. Chevron has been shopping for assets since last year and with crude prices down more than 30% this year, it jumped Monday with its all-stock offering for the independent Houston oil and gas ...

