Volkswagen begins operations at 115-acre Tradepoint Atlantic terminal

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2020

Volkswagen Group of America and Tradepoint Atlantic today celebrated the first day of operations at the Tradepoint Atlantic terminal at the Port of Baltimore, the automaker's newest port in the U.S. and a facility designed to handle 120,000 vehicles a year. The port, which will serve roughly 302 dealers in the mid-Atlantic region, marks an approximately ...

