Baltimore County Executive urges statewide ban on indoor dining

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. Tuesday called on Gov. Larry Hogan to ban dining inside restaurants statewide, citing evidence of a growing number of cases of COVID-19.

Olszewksi called for the increased restrictions at the same time he issued a public health order that will now require the use of facial coverings and masks in all indoor spaces — excluding restaurants — beginning Thursday at 9 a.m. — for those 2 and older.

The order requires masks not only in retail establishments, as required by an order issued by Gov. Larry Hogan, it also requires them in recreation centers, churches and other indoor gathering places.

But Olszewski said restaurants were excluded because of the nature of the business even though he said they are inherently risky and make spreading of the virus easier.

The county continues to allow indoor dining under the order issued by Hogan. Olszewski said he allowed it in an effort to ease confusion as well as to keep restaurants in his county from being at a competitive disadvantage. He added that residents interested in dining out will travel outside the county to do so.

The mask order does not apply to outdoor spaces, but Olszewski said it strongly encourages residents to use them when outdoors in areas where social distancing is not an option. The county executive called on residents to keep their face coverings with them at all times and use them when needed, even when outside.

Anne Arundel County is only county in Maryland to have an outdoor mask requirement when social distancing isn’t possible.

