ADVERTISEMENT

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

Annapolis law firm seeks mid-level associate with minimum of two years civil litigation experience. The firm has a diverse litigation practice representing businesses and individuals in state and federal court with a focus on business, employment, fiduciary, and real estate disputes. Candidates should have excellent research and writing skills, be detail oriented, and have a strong work ethic. Salary and benefits commensurate with experience. Candidates should submit resumes, writing samples, and references to:

Box #2647 in the subject line blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and referencein the subject line

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.