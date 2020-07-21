Quantcast

July 21, 2020

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

Annapolis law firm seeks mid-level associate with minimum of two years civil litigation experience.  The firm has a diverse litigation practice representing businesses and individuals in state and federal court with a focus on business, employment, fiduciary, and real estate disputes.  Candidates should have excellent research and writing skills, be detail oriented, and have a strong work ethic. Salary and benefits commensurate with experience. Candidates should submit resumes, writing samples, and references to:

 blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and reference Box #2647 in the subject line

