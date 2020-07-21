Quantcast

Parents file wrongful-death claim against Hopkins

Hospital allegedly did not warn of newborn's condition

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 21, 2020

Medical personnel at Johns Hopkins Hospital released a newborn to her parents four years ago without telling them of a potentially cancerous abnormality discovered in the girl’s adrenal gland, the parents allege in a wrongful-death lawsuit they filed this week against the Baltimore healthcare center. Francesca and David Webster claim they would have immediately sought treatment ...

