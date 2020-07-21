Quantcast

Pittman to unveil policy on police chokeholds, restraints

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 21, 2020

Changes are coming to one county police department's use of force policies for chokeholds and neck restraints. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said Tuesday that he expects to announce an updated policy clarifying police use of  force. The announcement comes a day after the filing of a lawsuit against three Anne Arundel County officers and the ...

