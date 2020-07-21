Quantcast

Public review window begins for Ellicott City watershed plan

By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2020

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Tuesday announced the launch of a 30-day comment period on the draft Ellicott City Watershed Master Plan. This comprehensive, long-range proposal establishes goals, desired outcomes and policies for the next 20 years. The plan represents the culmination of a multi-year process that began in response to the 2016 flooding and builds ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo