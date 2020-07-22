Barbara Hutchinson, M.D., Ph.D.

President/CEO

Chesapeake Cardiac Care

What do you consider your most significant professional accomplishment?

For me it is the opportunity to provide stellar cardiovascular care across many continents to prevent untimely death from cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death among men and women. I care for patients with or without insurance, a diverse population and with a variety of cardiovascular problems in an environment that is friendly, respectful, caring and evidence based.

Please share your commitment to mentoring and the impact it has had on your life.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among men and women. Sadly, there are not enough diverse health care providers in cardiology so I mentor minorities that have an interest in medicine and expose them to cardiovascular disease by allowing them to shadow me in my office. I realize this hands-on experience has been a game changer for many, and I am excited when I see them now caring for their own patients.

What advice would you give women?

If you are passionate about something, whatever it is, there are going to be obstacles in the way, and they’re going to be others telling you another way of doing it. But if you are really passionate about something, it’s very important to follow your action, because along with that comes everything else, and that includes monetary value, but the first thing is be passionate about whatever you want to get into.

As we support each other and network with each other, we can grow together as a group.”