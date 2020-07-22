BSO cancels performances through Nov. 29

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra today announced the cancellation of all concerts through Nov. 29 at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and The Music Center at Strathmore because of the uncertainty of when the organization is able to bring audiences back into the concert hall.

“We are deeply disappointed that we are not able to open our exciting 2020-21 season as originally planned, but we know these actions are necessary for the safety of our musicians, staff and audience members,” said President and CEO Peter Kjome. “The BSO remains committed to sustaining our community’s needs for the healing and uplifting experience of music, and we are exploring various opportunities to connect to our audiences with digital performances in the fall.”

Subscribers to the BSO’s 2020-21 season who have tickets to the canceled concerts will be contacted by the ticket office with their options. The Season Opening Gala Concert with Hilary Hahn, originally scheduled for Sept. 12 has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 20, 2021, with a change of program and soloist to a celebration of Maestra Marin Alsop with special guest Renée Fleming.

Robotic video cameras have been installed throughout the symphony hall, making it possible for the BSO to livestream concerts from the stage long into the future. Planning is also underway for a new digital concert series to be launched this fall, pairing performances of socially distanced or smaller ensembles with behind-the-scenes content and conversations hosted by Music Director Marin Alsop, Associate Conductor Nicholas Hersh and special guests.

A glimpse of new camera views, as well as more information about virtual events and access for donors connected to the digital series, is available at BSOmusic.org/Fall2020.