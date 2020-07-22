Eileen Levitt

CEO

The HR Team Inc.

What do you consider your most significant professional accomplishment?

Starting a business is a challenge, staying in business for 23 years through numerous economic cycles and remaining profitable is a much bigger challenge. While I do have competitors, my firm was the first in Maryland to provide human resources services in its current model. I recently attended a networking function and in it was a competitor. I heard the competitor tell a business prospect that my firm was the first and that everyone else aspires to become what we already are.

Please share a quote about your commitment to mentoring and the impact it has had on your life. Tie a specific experience if possible.

I just recently heard from someone who I mentored years ago. She stated that I had made a tremendous impact on her life in just a short amount of time. Just knowing I made an impact on someone by what I said or did, makes me feel good as person.

Why do you think it’s important that we celebrate the achievements and accomplishments of women in Maryland?

It’s important to celebrate the accomplishments of women even 25 years later, because the reason we needed it 25 years ago still exists today. Women are still paid less than men, and women are still judged differently than men.

If someone to this day says it’s different for men, then we still need, we still need to acknowledge women.”