GARY JAY CUNNINGHAM, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 22, 2020

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Firearm convictions Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, Gary Jay Cunningham, Jr., appellant, was convicted of possession of a regulated firearm by a disqualified person; wearing, carrying, or transporting a handgun in a vehicle; wearing, carrying, or transporting a handgun on his person; ...

