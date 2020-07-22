Quantcast

JOAQUIM NETO v. MARK DEVAN, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff July 22, 2020

Real property -- Foreclosure sale -- Ratification Joaquim Neto, appellant, appeals from an order issued by the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County ratifying the foreclosure sale of his home. He raises three issues on appeal, which reduce to one: whether the court erred in denying his “Motion to Excuse Noncompliance with Filing Deadline Pursuant to ...

