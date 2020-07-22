Jodi Finkelstein

Executive Director

Montgomery County Government

What do you consider your most significant professional accomplishment?

It has been a multitude of things and one item has built on the other and as much as the experiences that I’ve had, it’s the people that have helped me on either access as experiences or have been a part of this experience.

Please share your commitment to mentoring and the impact it has had on your life.

Summer RISE is a three week, career-based learning experience available to Montgomery County Public School juniors and seniors. I had the unique opportunity to serve as a mentor to a Summer RISE student over a year ago. I unintentionally became immersed in the life of a 16-year-old and was reminded of a time where life focused on tests, prom attire, and earning a driver’s license. I was honored to attend her graduation party and cherished her description of me as “Auntie” in her thank you card.

Why do you think it’s important to celebrate the accomplishments of women in Maryland?

Maryland women have made an impact in nearly all aspects of our lives, both past and present. These accomplishments should be celebrated so that citizens learn how much women have achieved, what barriers have been broken, and the work left to be done.

“I would have to honestly say that I have found that the biggest barrier, oftentimes it’s ourselves, that we don’t give ourselves enough credit.”