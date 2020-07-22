Lisa Rusyniak

What do you consider your most significant professional accomplishment?

A dramatic improvement in the company employee satisfaction is one of my most significant accomplishments. Every two years, Goodwill organizations in the Mid-Atlantic region (15 organizations) jointly complete an employee satisfaction survey. Employees in each organization are surveyed, and results are compared between Goodwill members. In 2019, Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake Inc. (GIC) saw a large increase in the percentage of employees who indicated positive job satisfaction. The employee survey measures job satisfaction on many levels, and GIC saw positive increases in all directions.

Please share your commitment to mentoring and the impact it has had on your life.

Providing training opportunities to employees interested in advancing professionally and within Goodwill. We make available training offered by Goodwill Industries International (GII). Specifi cally, the Senior Leadership Program (SLP), which is an intensive six-month program offered by GII that prepares individuals wanting to advance to director and vice president levels within the Goodwill movement.

Why is it important to celebrate and honor women in Maryland?

I think it’s important that we celebrate the achievements of women because we are juggling and constantly managing and problem solving. It just never stops. It’s 24 hours. We’ve got families, we’ve got careers, we got our communities that need us and we want to be all things to all people. And so it’s great when we have women who have achieved that.

One of the most important things you can have in your professional life is a network of mentors. … Someone very supportive to help you think about how to solve problems strategically, how to maneuver through situations.”