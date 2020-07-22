M. Courtney Watson

State Delegate and Sales Executive

MD General Assembly and Hub International Mid-Atlantic

What do you consider your most significant professional accomplishment?

Serving others every day, whether in my role as a state delegate or as an insurance agent helping someone with a claim, is my passion. My significant professional accomplishment changes every year! This year, it was obtaining $8.25 million in state funds for my town of Ellicott City to help protect it from future floods.

Please share your commitment to mentoring and the impact it has had on your life.

Mentoring from other women is one of the most significant ways that women accelerate the learning curve and become successful leaders in their communities. Every nugget of wisdom and experience shared by a mentor helps women leapfrog ahead.

Please share about your community service and why you make the time to give back.

Like many women, I am driven by injustice. In my community I want to help those who are short on resources, support, and assistance. I know that collaboration among those that feel similarly can solve many problems and make things easier for others.

Highlighting women’s accomplishments can help bring that positive exposure that women need to be recognized as accomplished, competent and capable of the top jobs in the country.”