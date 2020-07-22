Marianne Schmitt Hellauer, Esq.

Partner

DLA Piper

What do you consider your most significant professional accomplishment?

Being recognized by my peers in this region and throughout the country for my expertise and skills as an excellent estate planning attorney is my most significant accomplishment. I was honored to have been elected as a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel in 1995; to have served on the Section Council of the Estates and Trusts Section of the Maryland State Bar Association, including being elected as secretary, treasurer, vice chair, and then ultimately chair of the section in 1997; and to be listed consistently in The Best Lawyers in America for over 20 years.

Please share your commitment to mentoring and the impact it has had on your life.

As a member of the Board of Trustees of the University of Baltimore, I can work with law students who are embarking upon their professional careers. I have participated in numerous seminars and panels for the continuing education of lawyers during my years of practice. From these settings, I have been able to serve as a resource for law students and lawyers whom I have met to discuss not only substantive legal issues, but personal issues of balancing professional careers and personal lives.

Please share your commitment to community service?

I formed a public charity with Dr. John Aucott known as the Lyme Disease Research Foundation and then acted as pro bono counsel for the foundation. I am most pleased to say that, with my assistance as pro bono counsel, the foundation evolved to an offi cial research center within Johns Hopkins, known as The Johns Hopkins Lyme Disease Clinical Research Center.