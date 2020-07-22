Quantcast

Watch Gov. Larry Hogan’s press conference here

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 22, 2020

Gov. Larry Hogan has scheduled a news conference for 5 p.m. Wednesday. Watch live video here. If you are seeing this message after 5 p.m., please reload the page.

