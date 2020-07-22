Necole Parker

Principal/CEO

The ELOCEN Group

What do you consider your most significant professional accomplishment?

One of my most cherished moments to date is having generated more than $100 million since starting ELOCEN, where I’ve been able to significantly add value to my customers and positively impact the lives of my team members in a meaningful way.

Please share about your commitment to mentoring and the impact it has had on your life.

For the last five years, American Express has selected me to serve as one of its Summit for Success ambassadors, an event held two to three times annually nationally, where I have dispensed business insight to entrepreneurs on topics ranging from becoming a trusted government contractor, growing to scale, to successfully navigating the complexities of working with large firms.

Please share about your community service and why you make the time to give back.

Out of an inborn commitment to pour back into the community, in December 2013, I established the ELOCEN Group Foundation, Inc. (EGF) to serve as an advocacy framework for teen mothers and African-American males raised in single-parent households, focused on promoting life-skills trainings, implementing workforce development programs and encouraging educational advancement through scholarships, mentoring and hands-on-training.

I think the greatest issue that successful women face today is gaining access to having a seat at the table. That is so important no matter what industry we work in as women.”