Renée M. Winsky

President & CEO

Leadership Maryland

What do you consider your most significant professional accomplishment?

Being a leader in Maryland’s innovation community and transitioning those experiences to my work as president & CEO of Leadership Maryland. I am also proud to have lent my leadership to other important and sensitive initiatives serving Maryland’s youth in the past two years. Specifi cally, as a member of the Executive Committee and Second Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for the Maryland School for the Blind (MSB), I have been actively involved in a recent review and study of the sustainability and governance of MSB’s structure – an exercise that was requested in 2019 by the Maryland General Assembly.

Please share your commitment to mentoring and the impact it has had on your life.

Warren Bennis said, “Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality.” To me, this means continually trying to infl uence and mentor others to achieve their goals. And, lest we forget, Michael Jordan said, “Earn your leadership every day.”

Please share about your community service and why you make the time to give back.

“Listen and learn every day. Take joy in both and don’t keep it to yourself.” I said this many years ago in an interview. Volunteering and giving to your community should encompass these actions. Do what you like, be passionate about it, and don’t keep it to yourself. Our communities need us more today than ever before.

When you surround yourself with good people, great things can happen.”